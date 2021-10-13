Left Menu

President to celebrate Dussehra with jawans in Drass

Breaking away from the tradition, President Ram Nath Kovind will celebrate Dussehra this year with jawans in Ladakhs Drass area. On October 15, Kovind will pay tributes at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and interact with officers and jawans.Dussehra will be celebrated on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 18:27 IST
President to celebrate Dussehra with jawans in Drass
President Ram Nath Kovind Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Breaking away from the tradition, President Ram Nath Kovind will celebrate Dussehra this year with jawans in Ladakh's Drass area. Traditionally, the president has been participating in Dussehra celebrations in the national capital.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué issued on Wednesday, the president will visit Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on October 14 and 15. On Thursday, the president will perform Sindhu Darshan puja at Sindhu Ghat, Leh, the communiqué said. He will also interact with troops at Udhampur (J-K) in the evening. On October 15, Kovind will pay tributes at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and interact with officers and jawans.

Dussehra will be celebrated on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021