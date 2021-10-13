Left Menu

MP: Illegal weapons seized in Khargone; one held

Updated: 13-10-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 18:40 IST
MP: Illegal weapons seized in Khargone; one held
The police have seized 14 illegal weapons and busted a factory at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, a senior official said on Wednesday.

During a checking operation ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Khandwa, a police team from Gogavan police station conducted searches on Signoor-Retvan Road on Tuesday, Khargone Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Choudhary said.

On spotting the police team, two motorcycle-borne men started running, and one of them, Satvant Singh alias Lathi (20), was caught, he said.

The police recovered a bag containing 10 modern pistols, two country-made revolvers and two unassembled weapons, worth Rs 1.86 lakh, the official said.

During interrogation, Lathi informed the police about an arms factory situated in a forested area in Signoor village, he said.

The police raided the premises and found machinery and raw material for making weapons, the official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused Vijay Singh. The police are also investigating the accused persons' network and where they were heading with the weapons, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the duo, the SP added. Khargone is part of the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, where a bypoll is scheduled to be held on October 30.

