4 held with 66 grams of heroin in separate incidents in J-K's Kathua

Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested in two separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and 66 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession, police said on Wednesday.

A police party on Wednesday intercepted a car for checking at Londi Morh on the Jammu-Pathankot highway and recovered 60 grams of heroin from its three occupants, a police spokesperson said.

The accused were identified as Asif Pretyal, Parvez Ahmad, and Ankush Sharma. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested. The car was seized, he said.

In the second incident, one Amar Dev was arrested with 6 grams of heroin during checking at Shiva Nagar on Tuesday evening, the spokesperson said.

Dev too has been booked under the NDPS Act, he said.

