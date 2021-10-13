Left Menu

Panchayat secretary arrested for taking bribe in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:17 IST
Panchayat secretary arrested for taking bribe in J-K's Poonch
A panchayat secretary was arrested on Wednesday after he was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 to clear payment to 10 families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Mohammad Sharief, posted as secretary (Rural Development Department) in Draba Khatana panchayat was held following a complaint by a sarpanch, a spokesperson of the anti corruption bureau (ACB) said.

He said a complaint was received against Sharief, also a resident of Draba Khatana, that he was demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 per file for the release of the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in favour of 10 homeless and poor beneficiaries.

Based on the complaint, the spokesperson said a verification was conducted that proved the charges against him.

Accordingly, an FIR was registered in Police Station Central ACB.

Sharief was arrested and searches are being conducted at his official and residential premises, the spokesperson said, adding further investigation in the case is under progress.

