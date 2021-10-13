Putin says 'foreign agent' law meant to shield Russia from external influence
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:19 IST
- Country:
- Russia
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia's law on "foreign agents" was being used to safeguard the country from external influence.
Russia uses the "foreign agent" designation to label foreign-funded organisations that it says are engaged in political activity. The term carries negative Soviet-era connotations and subjects those designated to extra bureaucratic scrutiny.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement