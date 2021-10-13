Left Menu

Mumbai: Man bludgeoned to death in dispute about sleeping arrangement on footpath

A man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a block of concrete following a dispute about sleeping arrangement on a footpath in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a block of concrete following a dispute about sleeping arrangement on a footpath in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. The police on Tuesday arrested the accused Rajesh Thakur (35) for killing a man whose identity is yet to be established, an official said The incident came to light when a pedestrian alerted the police about a man lying in a pool of blood near the Khada Parsi junction in south Mumbai, the official said. The accused and victim both slept on the same footpath near the junction, but on Monday night, the duo had a heated argument over the sleeping arrangement, he said.

In a fit of rage, the accused attacked the man with a concrete block and bludgeoned him to death, before fleeing the scene, the official said.

Based on a CCTV footage from the area, the police zeroed in on the accused, who has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

