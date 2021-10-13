ECB's Kazimir says he will continue as Slovak central bank governor after charges

Slovak central bank Governor and European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday he would continue to perform the duties despite being charged with bribery.

"This accusation is not directly connected with the (Slovak) National Bank's activity," Kazimir said. "I am working on an appeal against the charges. I did not commit any crime and I will fulfil my duties as governor going forward."

