Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadasami, being celebrated tomorrow and the day after, respectively, as part of the Navaratri festival.Celebrated with traditional fervour and zeal, Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadasami symbolize the victory of good over evil and celebration of the annihilation of demon Mahishasura by Goddess Durga, he said in a Raj Bhavan statement.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:38 IST
TN Guv, AIADMK leaders greet people on Vijayadasami
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadasami, being celebrated tomorrow and the day after, respectively, as part of the Navaratri festival.

Celebrated with traditional fervour and zeal, Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadasami symbolize the victory of good over evil and celebration of the annihilation of demon Mahishasura by Goddess Durga, he said in a Raj Bhavan statement.

''This festival is a celebration of the triumph of truth over untruth. It inspires us to live by the eternal values of honesty, compassion, harmony and truthfulness. The life of Lord Rama is a monumental embodiment of these eternal values,'' he said.

''May this festival ignite the lamp of knowledge, wisdom and bless our people with good health, happiness, prosperity and success in our future endeavours. May the life of Lord Rama inspire us to dedicate ourself to the society, state and the country and make an Atma Nirbhar Bharat for the good of all,'' Ravi said.

AIADMK top leaders-- O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami--also greeted the people on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

