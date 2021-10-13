Stalin calls on TN Governor
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday called on state Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here.
The meeting was a courtesy call, the government said.
Stalin was accompanied by Minister for Water Resources, Durai Murugan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
