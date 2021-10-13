Left Menu

Eight newly appointed judges of Allahabad HC administered oath

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:55 IST
Eight newly appointed judges of the Allahabad High court were Wednesday administered the oath office by Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal.

The oath was administered in a simple ceremony at the court of Chief Justice.

The judges who were administered the oath are Chandra Kumar Rai, Krishna Pahal, Sameer Jain, Ashutosh Srivastava, Subhash Vidyarthi, Brij Raj Singh, Shree Prakash Singh and Vikas Budhwar. With the new judges being appointed, the number of judges in the Allahabad High Court increased to 97 against the sanctioned strength of 160 including the Chief Justice.

