Left Menu

Maha: Two held for posing as power firm employees, cheating people of over Rs 19 lakh in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:56 IST
Maha: Two held for posing as power firm employees, cheating people of over Rs 19 lakh in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating people of over Rs 19 lakh by posing as employees of a power company in Mumbra of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light when the power company received complaints from consumers that some unidentified men, posing as employees of the firm, had offered to get their power bills reduced and collected money from them, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalwa) Venkat Andale said.

A dairy owner from Sabegaon was cheated by the accused who offered to reduce the power bill of Rs 68,000 and collected 50 per cent of the amount from him, the official said. When the payment was not adjusted in the subsequent bill, the victim filed a complaint with the Shil Daighar police and an offence under relevant sections of the IPC was subsequently registered.

The police zeroed in on Rafique Ahmed Shaikh (39) and Abdulla Bilal Shaikh (25), who allegedly collected the details of pendency and approached consumers, offering to get their bill amount reduced and collected money from them and fled, the official said. The duo also issued fake bills to the victims, he said.

Nearly 25 power consumers were cheated to the tune of Rs 19,61,000, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021