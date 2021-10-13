Left Menu

Maha: Man held for raping tribal woman on false promise of marriage

The accused had raped the woman, who used to work at his farm, many times over the last five years at various places in the district, an official said. The woman approached the police on Tuesday after the accused refused to marry her saying she belongs to a tribal community.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 13-10-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 20:00 IST
A 28-year-old man from Palghar district in Maharashtra was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old tribal woman under the pretext of marriage and forcing her to undergo abortion, police said. The accused had raped the woman, who used to work at his farm, many times over the last five years at various places in the district, an official said. A case was registered against the accused under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and the Indian Penal Code for rape. The woman approached the police on Tuesday after the accused refused to marry her saying she belongs to a tribal community.

