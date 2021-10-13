U.S. judge says D.C. jail violated civil rights of Jan. 6 defendant
Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 20:24 IST
A federal judge on Wednesday held top officials at the Washington, D.C. Department of Corrections in civil contempt, after ruling they violated the civil rights of a Jan. 6 Proud Boys defendant by impeding his access to medical care.
