Take strict action against accused in Hanumangarh Dalit murder case: NCSC chief

National Commission for Schedules Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla on Wednesday directed officials to take swift action against those who thrashed a Dalit man to death in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district.

''I have met the aggrieved family members to express my condolences. I have taken complete information about the incident and directed officials to take swift action in the matter,'' he told reporters in Hanumangarh.

Sampla was accompanied by NCSC member Subash Parthi. He also visited Sri Ganganagar.

On October 7, a Dalit man, Jagdish Meghwal, was beaten to death by a group of people in Hanumangarh's Prempura area over his alleged love affair with his neighbour's wife, according to police.

In a video recorded by the accused, they are seen giving Meghwal water to drink and then repeatedly thrashing him with sticks.

Meghwal's family members have demanded an investigation into the role of three people who have been given a clean chit by the police. They have also demanded a job for one of the family members and pension for Meghwal's parents.

On Tuesday, a three-member BJP committee led by general secretary and MLA Madan Dilawar had claimed that a money-related dispute was behind the murder and accused the collector and the SP of misleading the matter.

Four accused, identified as Mukesh Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Sikandar and Hansraj, have been arrested in connection with the murder which took place last Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)