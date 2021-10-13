Algerian security forces foil planned armed attack by separatists - TV
Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 20:39 IST
Algerian security forces foiled a plot to carry out an armed attack by separatists aided by "the Zionist entity" (Israel) and a North African country, Ennahar TV said on Wednesday.
The broadcaster said it would air confessions by members of what it called a "terrorist cell" relating to the plot later on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
