Algerian security forces foil planned armed attack by separatists - TV

Algerian security forces foiled a plot to carry out an armed attack by separatists aided by "the Zionist entity" (Israel) and a North African country, Ennahar TV said on Wednesday.

The broadcaster said it would air confessions by members of what it called a "terrorist cell" relating to the plot later on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)