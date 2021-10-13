Left Menu

Man killed in attack while returning home in Nagaon district

One person was killed allegedly by a mentally challenged man in Nagaon district of Assam, a police officer said. The incident took place in Amtola area near Amoni on Tuesday night when the man allegedly attacked Eunus Ali, who was returning home, with a machete following which Ali died on the spot, the police officer said.

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 13-10-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 20:52 IST
One person was killed allegedly by a mentally challenged man in Nagaon district of Assam, a police officer said. The incident took place in Amtola area near Amoni on Tuesday night when the man allegedly attacked Eunus Ali, who was returning home, with a machete following which Ali died on the spot, the police officer said. Another man who went to help the victim suffered injuries. He has been admitted to Nagaon Civil Hospital. The attacker was caught by locals before being handed over to the police. PTI COR ESB MM MM

