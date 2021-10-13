Guj: Man held for killing wife, six-year-old daughter over marital discord in Vadodara

A man allegedly killed his wife and six-year-old daughter over marital discord and his one-sided affair in Gujarat's Vadodara city, police said on Wednesday.

The police on Wednesday arrested Tejas Patel for allegedly killing his wife Shobhna (36) and daughter Kavya at their residence in Sama area on October 10, Deputy Commissioner of Police Lakhdhirsinh Zala said.

In the early hours of October 11, Patel lived with his in-laws in Sama, informed his brother-in-law that Shobhna and Kavya were lying unresponsive due to some unknown reasons, the official said. Patel and other family members rushed the mother and daughter to a nearby hospital, but both were declared dead by the on-duty doctors, he said.

''During post-mortem, injury marks were found on the woman's neck and doctors also found the presence of a poisonous substance in the stomach of the victims. Our team then searched Patel's residence and found a rat killing substance from the terrace of the multi-storey house,'' Zala said.

During the three-day long probe, the police found out that Patel had recently searched ''rat killer poison'', ''how to kill using poison'', ''how to give death'' and ''how to kill using a pillow'' on the internet, he said.

''Following an intense questioning, Patel admitted that he had mixed rat poison in the food on the night of October 10 to kill his wife and daughter. When he realised that both were still alive, he strangled his wife using his hands and then smothered his daughter with a pillow,'' the official said.

The preliminary probe has revealed that Patel killed his wife and daughter due to marital discord, he said.

''The accused claimed that his wife was not behaving properly with his parents and also forced him to stay at her father's place. We have also learnt that the victim fought with her husband after discovering that he was having a one-sided affair with an office colleague, which might have led to the killings,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)