Left Menu

Guj: Man held for killing wife, six-year-old daughter over marital discord in Vadodara

When he realised that both were still alive, he strangled his wife using his hands and then smothered his daughter with a pillow, the official said.The preliminary probe has revealed that Patel killed his wife and daughter due to marital discord, he said.The accused claimed that his wife was not behaving properly with his parents and also forced him to stay at her fathers place.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-10-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 20:57 IST
Guj: Man held for killing wife, six-year-old daughter over marital discord in Vadodara
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his wife and six-year-old daughter over marital discord and his one-sided affair in Gujarat's Vadodara city, police said on Wednesday.

The police on Wednesday arrested Tejas Patel for allegedly killing his wife Shobhna (36) and daughter Kavya at their residence in Sama area on October 10, Deputy Commissioner of Police Lakhdhirsinh Zala said.

In the early hours of October 11, Patel lived with his in-laws in Sama, informed his brother-in-law that Shobhna and Kavya were lying unresponsive due to some unknown reasons, the official said. Patel and other family members rushed the mother and daughter to a nearby hospital, but both were declared dead by the on-duty doctors, he said.

''During post-mortem, injury marks were found on the woman's neck and doctors also found the presence of a poisonous substance in the stomach of the victims. Our team then searched Patel's residence and found a rat killing substance from the terrace of the multi-storey house,'' Zala said.

During the three-day long probe, the police found out that Patel had recently searched ''rat killer poison'', ''how to kill using poison'', ''how to give death'' and ''how to kill using a pillow'' on the internet, he said.

''Following an intense questioning, Patel admitted that he had mixed rat poison in the food on the night of October 10 to kill his wife and daughter. When he realised that both were still alive, he strangled his wife using his hands and then smothered his daughter with a pillow,'' the official said.

The preliminary probe has revealed that Patel killed his wife and daughter due to marital discord, he said.

''The accused claimed that his wife was not behaving properly with his parents and also forced him to stay at her father's place. We have also learnt that the victim fought with her husband after discovering that he was having a one-sided affair with an office colleague, which might have led to the killings,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021