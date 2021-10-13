UP Assembly Deputy Speaker election to be held on October 18
The election of Deputy Speaker in the UP Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held on October 18, officials said on Wednesday.
The election of Deputy Speaker in the UP Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held on October 18, officials said on Wednesday. According to the notification released by the Speaker of the Assembly, the nomination will be done on October 17 from 11 am to 1 pm. Nomination papers have to be given to the principal secretary in the assembly.
The election is scheduled to be held at the Vidhan Sabha hall. The UP government has proposed a special session of the Legislative Assembly on October 18.
According to sources, President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint session of members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative council as a part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to take place in early 2022. (ANI)
