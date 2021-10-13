Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION DEL55 SINO-INDIA-ARUNACHAL-LD NAIDU India strongly rejects China's objection to Vice President Naidu's Arunachal visit New Delhi/Beijing: India on Wednesday strongly rejected China's objection to a recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, asserting that the state is an ''integral and inalienable'' part of India. DEL69 MANMOHAN-LD AIIMS Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever, sources said. DEL36 PM-2NDLD GATISHAKTI PM unveils Gati Shakti National Master Plan for infrastructure New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

DEL63 VIRUS-UK-LD TRAVEL ADVISORY Govt withdraws travel advisory that added Covid checks, restrictions on those arriving from UK New Delhi: The government has withdrawn a travel advisory that added COVID-19 related additional checks and restrictions on those arriving from the UK after the British government ordered discontinuation of mandatory testing and quarantine norms for those vaccinated with Covishield travelling from India.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES Active COVID-19 cases lowest in 214 days New Delhi: India added 15,823 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,40,01,743 on Wednesday, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.06 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

DEL57 UP-LAKHIMPUR-LD COURT Lakhimpur violence case: Ashish Mishra denied bail, two more arrested Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Two more persons were on Wednesday arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur violence, while a court here denied bail to the main accused, Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra.

DEL35 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Top JeM terrorist commander killed in Pulwama in J-K Srinagar: Top terrorist commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Sham Sofi was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

DEL67 CONG-LAKHIMPUR-2NDLD PREZ Lakhimpur violence: Cong delegation urges President to step in to ensure fair probe, demands sacking of MOS New Delhi: Stepping up pressure over the Lakhimpur incident, a Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday and urged him to ensure the immediate sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and an impartial judicial probe by two sitting judges of the Supreme Court. DEL49 SAVARKAR-RAJNATH-OPPN Jairam Ramesh, Owaisi attack Rajnath Singh for his 'Gandhi-Savarkar comment', say minister trying to rewrite history New Delhi: A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remark that it was on Mahatma Gandhi's request that Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petitions, some opposition leaders attacked the minister on Wednesday, alleging that he was ''trying to rewrite history''.

LEGAL LGM7 KL-COURT-2NDLDMURDER-LIFE Uthra's murder diabolical, says Kerala court; awards double life sentence to husband for killing wife using snake Kollam (Kerala): A sessions court in Kerala on Wednesday awarded double life sentence in the Uthra murder case to the victim's husband for killing his wife using a cobra, saying the crime was ''definitely diabolic, cruel, heinous and dastardly'' and committed with ''unparalleled wickedness''.

BOM20 MH-COURT-LD ARYAN KHAN Probe reveals Aryan Khan's role in conspiracy, illicit procurement and consumption of drugs: NCB to court Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday told a special court here its probe has revealed that Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off Mumbai coast, was involved in the conspiracy, illicit drug trafficking as well as its procurement and consumption.

FOREIGN FGN43 LANKA-INDIA-2NDLD NARAVANE Gen Naravane meets Sri Lanka’s top civilian and military leadership; discusses steps to boost defence ties Colombo: Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane met Sri Lanka’s top civilian and military leadership on Wednesday and discussed steps for further enhancing the excellent defence cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

FGN37 JAISHANKAR-2NDLD ARMENIA Jaishankar stresses on connectivity, proposes Chabahar Port be included in the North-South Transport Corridor Yerevan (Armenia): Stressing on the need for enhanced connectivity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday proposed that the strategic Chabahar Port in Iran be included in the North-South Transport Corridor that has the potential to bridge connectivity barriers, as he agreed on a roadmap for future course of cooperation and exchanges during his meetings with Armenia’s top leadership.

FGN34 PAK-ISI-CHIEF Process to appoint new ISI chief underway, says Pakistan Information Minister Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Wednesday said the process to appoint the new chief of spy agency ISI was underway, amid widespread speculation that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the powerful Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa were not on the same page over the key posting. By Sajjad Hussain.

