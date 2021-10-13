Left Menu

26.5 kg opium worth Rs 45 lakh seized in Kurukshetra

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-10-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 21:41 IST
The Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested a man in Kurukshetra district and seized 26.5 kg of opium worth Rs 45 lakh from his possession.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off about the movement of some narcotics by a car in the district, the police here said.

Acting on the information, a vehicle bearing a Delhi registration number was intercepted at a check-point on a service road going towards Ratangarh and the opium was found in the possession of its occupant, they said.

The accused was identified as Ajit Singh, alias Pinder, of Dhakala, an officer from the Shahabad police station said.

During interrogation, Singh confessed that he brought the drugs consignment from Jharkhand to supply to another person who is engaged in its trade, the police said.

He also said that he used to procure opium from Jharkhand for Anoop, alias Bittu, on commission basis, they added.

A case under provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act has been registered against Ajit Singh.

He has been remanded to police custody for eight days. Efforts are on to arrest Anoop and a probe is underway, the police said.

