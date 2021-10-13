Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs KKR

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 13-10-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 21:43 IST
Scoreboard of the second IPL qualifier between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals Innings: Prithvi Shaw lbw b Chakaravarthy 18 Dhawan c Shakib b Chakaravarthy 36 Stoinis b Shivam Mavi 18 Shreyas Iyer not out 30 Rishabh Pant c Tripathi b Lockie Ferguson 6 Hetmyer run out (Venkatesh Iyer/Karthik) 17 Axar Patel not out 4 Extras: (LB-1, W-4, NB-1) 6 Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs) 135 Fall of Wickets: 32-1, 71-2, 83-3, 90-4, 117-5 Bowler: Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-28-0, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-26-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-27-0, Varun Chakaravarthy 4-0-26-2, Shivam Mavi 4-0-27-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

