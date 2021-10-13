Left Menu

ACB arrests Telangana electricity dept official accepting bribe

The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a State electricity department official while accepting a bribe at Nagole Bandlaguda, LB Nagar, Hyderabad. He was produced before the Special Judge and further investigation into the matter is on.

The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a State electricity department official while accepting a bribe at Nagole Bandlaguda, LB Nagar, Hyderabad. He was produced before the Special Judge and further investigation into the matter is on. According to the official statement of the ACB, the accused was identified as Bhukya Madhukar, an Assistant Engineer at Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited. He was caught at his office when he demanded and accepted a bribe amount of Rs.15,000/- from the complainant and Pvt. Electrical Contractor, R. Pradeep Kumar Reddy.

"Tainted amount of Rs.15,000/- was recovered from the paper bundle kept on the table of the Bhukya Madhukar," read the statement. According to the statement, a Chemical test was conducted on the portion of the paper bundle which came into contact with the tainted bribe amount yielded a positive result.

"The AO performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage," said the statement. The AO, Bhukya Madhukar, Asst. Engineer is being arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Hyderabad. The case is under investigation, as per the statement of the ACB. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

