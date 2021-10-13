Top JeM terrorist commander killed by security forces in Pulwama in south Kashmir

Top terrorist commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Shamus-ud-Din Sofi was killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

Sofi was active since June 2019 and figured among the list of the most wanted terrorists operating in the Valley, a police spokesman said. “He was also part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security establishments and atrocities on civilians and several terror crime cases were registered against him,” he said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Tilwani Mohalla Waggad in the Tral area of Awantipora, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

“During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given repeated opportunities to surrender. ''However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which retaliated, leading to an encounter in which one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site,'' the official said. The slain terrorist was identified as Shamus-ud-Din Sofi alias Sham Sofi, a top commander of proscribed terror outfit JeM.

Sofi was first arrested in 2004 and detained under Public Safety Act (PSA), the spokesman said.

“He was also involved in providing logistic support and shelter to the active terrorists operating in the Tral area before joining the terror fold. “Moreover, he was also involved in motivating local youths into joining terrorism, reviving the terror ranks in the Tral area and conspiring to destabilise the system by means of various terror acts. Besides, he was also involved in threatening law-abiding citizens and policemen,” the spokesman said.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were also seized from the site of the encounter for further investigation. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has congratulated the joint forces for the big success that led to the elimination of the most wanted terrorist involved in several terror crime cases, he said.

This week, five terrorists, including the one involved in the recent killing of a non-local street hawker here, were gunned down in two separate encounters with security forces in Shopian district, while five army personnel including a JCO lost their lives in a gunfight in Poonch.

