Two arrested for allegedly abducting, raping girl

Two people were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a girl in Badaut area here, police said.

''Taj Mohammad and Mursaleen were arrested by the police for allegedly raping a minor girl after abducting her from her home on Tuesday,'' Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The accused held the girl hostage for over 24 hours and threatened her, he said.

The girl registered a complaint in this connection on Wednesday after which the accused were arrested. Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged at Tilhar police station in Shahjahanpur district against a teenager for allegedly forcing a 16-year-old girl into religious conversion and leaking her objectionable video on social media when she refused to do so, police said.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the girl that her classmate tried to force her to marry him after converting to another religion, Circle Officer Pramanand Pandey said.

On her refusal, he posted on social media an objectionable video of the girl which he had made earlier, the police said, adding a probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)