Left Menu

Two arrested for allegedly abducting, raping girl

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 22:10 IST
Two arrested for allegedly abducting, raping girl
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a girl in Badaut area here, police said.

''Taj Mohammad and Mursaleen were arrested by the police for allegedly raping a minor girl after abducting her from her home on Tuesday,'' Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The accused held the girl hostage for over 24 hours and threatened her, he said.

The girl registered a complaint in this connection on Wednesday after which the accused were arrested. Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged at Tilhar police station in Shahjahanpur district against a teenager for allegedly forcing a 16-year-old girl into religious conversion and leaking her objectionable video on social media when she refused to do so, police said.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the girl that her classmate tried to force her to marry him after converting to another religion, Circle Officer Pramanand Pandey said.

On her refusal, he posted on social media an objectionable video of the girl which he had made earlier, the police said, adding a probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021