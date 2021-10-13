28 trade bodies condemn recent killing of civilians in J&K

As many as 28 trade and civil society bodies in Kashmir on Wednesday condemned the recent civilian killings in the valley and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

The representatives of 28 Trade Associations of Kashmir and Civil Society Members on Wednesday met Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole and Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar at Tourist Reception Centre here, an official spokesman said.

He said the participants of the trade bodies unanimously condemned the killings of the innocent people in Kashmir and expressed grief over the deaths.

At the outset, the participants of the meeting observed one minute of silence to remember those innocent civilians killed in the valley and prayed for eternal peace to their souls besides paying homage to their families, the spokesman said.

The representatives said they were aggrieved over the loss of civilians and stated that they express solidarity with all the families that have lost their loved ones as a single family of Kashmir, he said.

They all remembered famous chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo, Principal Supinder Kour and all others who were killed in the latest spree of attacks in Srinagar and other areas, he added.

The participants said Kashmir has suffered economically in the past and business has incurred huge losses which have also led to unemployment, especially since the 2014 floods and subsequent years.

They demanded a conducive and peaceful atmosphere to carrying the day-to-day trade activities.

Meanwhile, the representatives also flagged the issues confronting them and others ailing the industrial units in the division related to finance, banks, electricity, sanitation, roll back of GST in Pashmina, comprehensive economic package, release of COVID relief fund, rehabilitation of house boaters, besides many other issues regarding their respective business, the spokesman said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner highlighted the responsibility of civil society and business representatives in promotion and preservation of peace, harmony, brotherhood and respectable coexistence among different communities.

Pole also assured the business community that all their issues have been noted and will be taken to a higher level in the government and addressed in a time-bound manner, the spokesman said.

The IGP said civil society has to come forward to condemn and criticise such killing of innocent people and stressed that we all have to work together to avert such incidents.

He further said J-K police will not allow peace to be disturbed.

Kumar said the situation is normal and blamed the media for blowing things out of proportion creating fear psychosis among the people.

The meeting was attended by Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industries (KCC&I), Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK), Kashmir Traders & Manufacturing Federation (KTMF), Kashmir Economic Alliance, (KEA), Kashmir House Boat Owners Association (HBOA), J&K Private School Association Committee (PSAJ&K), Travel Agents Society of Kashmir, Shopian Fruit Mandi Association, Kashmir Retailers Association, Restaurant & Cafe Association of Kashmir, Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Alliance, Kashmir Joint Co-ordination Committee of Chemists & Druggists, Kashmir Industrial Revival and Development Forum. Besides, Jammu & Kashmir Association of Hajj & Umrah Companies, Artisans Rehabilitation Forum, Tourist Trade Interest Guild, Tourist Taxi Stand Federation, Jammu & Kashmir Hotels & Restaurant Association, Association of Kashmir Tour Operators, Kashmir Youth Entrepreneurs Federation, Kashmir Retailers Association, Pilgrim and Leisure Tour Operators, Urban Travel Agents Association, Kashmir Carpet and Manufacturers Association, Kashmir Transport Welfare Association, Batmaloo Trade and Transport, Shahrekhass Traders Association, Kashmir Pashmina Organisation, Kashmir Fruit Association Parimpora and PHD Chamber of Commerce also attended the meeting.

