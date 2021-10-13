18 arrested for stealing 3 generators from EMU trains in Ghaziabad

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested 18 people, including a GRP constable and a sanitary supervisor, in connection with the theft of three generators worth Rs 45 lakh from EMU trains stationed here, officials said on Wednesday.

The generators were lifted from trains stationed at the Ghaziabad railway junction shed using a JCB machine and loaded on tractor-trolleys used to ferry garbage from the station area, they said.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official said the theft came to notice on Sunday, and the arrests were made in a short span of just two days and the generators recovered.

Those arrested include a GRP constable, sanitary supervisor, the JCB owner and its driver, he added.

The RPF raided the house of constable Ajay in the Vijay Nagar area here. During interrogation, he confessed he stole the generators with help of his accomplices, the official added.

