Left Menu

Hernández faces prison time for violating restraining order

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 22:36 IST
Hernández faces prison time for violating restraining order
  • Country:
  • Spain

France defender Lucas Hernández is facing prison time in Spain for violating a restraining order.

The Bayern Munich player has been told to appear in court on Tuesday so he can be given an order to turn himself in to start serving a six-month prison sentence.

He will have 10 days from Tuesday to present himself to authorities.

Hernández's lawyers are trying to appeal.

Hernández was arrested after an altercation with his wife in Spain in 2017, while he played for Atlético Madrid.

Both had a restraining order put in place by a judge after the incident but they violated it by traveling together to the United States.

He was found guilty of violating the order in 2019. His request to suspend the six-month sentence was denied.

Hernández was a reserve in the France squad that won the Nations League last weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021