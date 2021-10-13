Struggle for Independence 200-250 years old: Pradhan

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the struggle for freedom has been 200-250 years old and the movement for Independence cannot be attributed to only 2-3 families. He was speaking at ''Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and Philately day celebrations'' organised by the Department of Posts where special covers on six unsung heroes of Odisha, who made great contributions in the country's freedom struggle, were released. ''Had Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji not handled the reign of the country, maybe, we would have kept singing the old song that the country's freedom has been brought by people of 2-3 families while the fight has been 200-250 years old,'' Pradhan said. The minister along with his cabinet colleague and minister for communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw released special covers on Buxi Jagabandhu, Baji Rout, Jai Rajguru, Chakhi Khuntia, Chakra Bisoi and Parbati Giri. Pradhan said that the struggle of Jai Rajguru is 215 years old which took place in 1806. The minister said the first war of Indian independence was fought under the leadership of Buxi Jagabandhu in 1817 on the land of Odisha. He said Chakra Bisoi did not let Britishers enter the tribal area of Odisha. The minister said that freedom fighters from Odisha were part of the Indian mutiny of 1857. The two ministers also interacted with the family members of the 6 unsung heroes, via Video link from Odisha. The family members of the 6 freedom fighters also attended the program virtually and were presented albums of the special covers by the Department of Posts officials at local Post offices in their respective home towns in Odisha.

