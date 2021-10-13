36 IPS, 14 PPS officers transferred in Punjab

In a major reshuffle in the police department, the Punjab government on Wednesday transferred 36 Indian Police Service and 14 Punjab Police Service officers with immediate effect.

Among them, 14 police officers have been given the charge of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs).

Senior IPS officer Varinder Kumar has been posted as Director, Bureau of Investigation while J K Jain has been given the charge of additional director general of police Powercom, Patiala, according to an official order.

Shashi Prabha Dwivedi has been posted as ADGP HRD, Punjab while Arpit Shukla is new ADGP welfare. AS Rai has been posted as ADGP Intelligence and V Neerja is the new ADGP NRI.

Rakesh Chandra has been given the posting of ADGP Police and Rules while Mohnish Chawal has been posted as IG Border Range Amritsar.

SPS Parmar has been posted as IG Ludhiana Range while MS Chhina has been given the charge of IG Patiala Range.

Rakesh Agrawal has been posted as IG Counter Intelligence while Kaustabh Sharma has been given the posting of IG Headquarters. HS Bhullar is the new SSP Patiala while Sandeep Garg is the new SSP Mansa. Rakesh Kaushal has been posted as SSP Amritsar (Rural), Varun Sharma SSP Faridkot, HS Hans SSP Ferozepur and Kanwardeep Kaur SSP SBS Nagar.

Alka Meena has been posted as SSP Barnala and Ravjot Grewal is the new SSP Malerkotla while MS Bhullar has been posted as SSP Batala.

Surinderjit Singh has been posted as SSP Moga while Sarabjit Singh has been given the charge of SSP Muktsar.

HS Virk is the new SSP Tarn Taran, Rajbachan Sandhu SSP Ludhiana (Rural) and Kulwant Singh SSP Hoshiarpur.

