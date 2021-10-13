Mortal remains of soldier brought to Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (PTI): The mortal remains of an army soldier from Kerala, killed in an encounter with terrorists two days ago, was brought here by a flight on Wednesday, a Defence source said here.

Vaishakh H of Rashtriya Rifle Battalion was among five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), who died in a gunfight with terrorists during an operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The inter-services procedure for paying last respects to the departed soul was held at ''Shradhanjalisthan'' created at a car-park adjacent to the domestic terminal of the airport here.

Representing the Kerala government, Finance Minister K N Balagopal paid his last respects to the departed soul.

The funeral by the military would be held for the slain soldier on Thursday at his native place of Kottarakara in Kollam district, the source said.

