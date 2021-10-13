Left Menu

Mumbai: 31 two-wheelers parked outside housing society allegedly torched, cops begin probe

The incident occurred outside Dhamma Society around 3 am, he said.An unidentified person set ablaze 31 two-wheelers, including some expensive motorcycles, the official said.Some local residents spotted the burning vehicles and alerted the fire control room as well as local police.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 23:09 IST
Mumbai: 31 two-wheelers parked outside housing society allegedly torched, cops begin probe
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty-one two-wheelers, which were parked outside a residential society located in Kurla here, were allegedly torched by an unidentified miscreant in the early hours of Wednesday, a police official said. The incident occurred outside Dhamma Society around 3 am, he said.

''An unidentified person set ablaze 31 two-wheelers, including some expensive motorcycles,'' the official said.

Some local residents spotted the burning vehicles and alerted the fire control room as well as local police. Soon the personnel rushed to the spot and the flames were doused, he said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident. Police conducted a 'spot panchanama' (site inspection) and inquired with the local residents. No CCTV camera was found placed near the spot and hence the police are yet to establish the identity of the person involved in the crime, the official said. Investigation into the incident is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021