UPDATE 1-Algerian security forces foil planned armed attack by separatists -TV

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 23:15 IST
Algerian security forces foiled a plot to carry out an armed attack by separatists aided by "the Zionist entity" (Israel) and a North African country, Ennahar TV said on Wednesday.

Seventeen members of a separatist group that authorities have declared a terrorist organisation called "MAK" were arrested and documents indicating continuous contact with the "the Zionist entity" organizations and weapons were seized, Ennahar TV added. In August, the government accused MAK and another group of being behind the devastating forest fires, which hit several provinces in Algeria, including Tizi Ouzou, adding that one of them was backed by Morocco and Israel.

Algeria cut diplomatic relations with Morocco later in August, citing what it called hostile actions by its most populous neighbour with which it has had strained relations for decades.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

