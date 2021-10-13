Left Menu

Pakistani arrested on suspicion of trying to harm Israeli businessmen in Cyprus

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-10-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 23:18 IST
A 27-year-old Pakistani national has been arrested in Cyprus on suspicion of planning to harm Israeli business people staying in the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

The suspect, whose name has not been unveiled, was arrested by the Cyprus police after the forces raided his apartment and confiscated three cellphones from his home, Ha'aretz quoted the In-Cyprus news website as saying.

The arrest took place after the Cypriot police examined phone records belonging to the main suspect, a 38-year-old Azeri, who holds a Russian passport and was arrested in Nicosia in September while carrying a weapon.

A Cypriot court last week extended his detention.

Israel had earlier this month alleged that arch-rival Iran had attempted to carry out a ''terror attack'' targeting Israeli businessmen in Cyprus following reports of an attempted assassination of Israeli-Cypriot billionaire, Teddy Sagi.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office issued a statement claiming that the ''attack didn't personally target Sagi, but was an Iranian terror attack targeting Israeli business people in Cyprus.

''This is not a criminal incident,'' Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's spokesman, Matan Sidi, then said adding, Sagi ''was not the target''..

Iran had denied the allegations calling them ''baseless''.

