2 men found dead with gunshot injuries in UP village

Two men were found dead with gunshot injuries in a village here on Wednesday, leading to a protest by local people, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinay Kumar Gautam said the victims – Paras (22) and Deepak (23) – had gone to Shakumbhari Devi temple on Tuesday but did not return home.

Their bodies were found on Wednesday by locals in a field in Dulhera village that falls under the Shahpur police station, the officials said.

People living in the area staged a protest, demanding the assailants be brought to book, and refused to hand over the bodies to the police, they said.

Police officers, however, managed to pacify them, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Kumar Shrivastava said.

Security has been tightened in the village, and an investigation is underway, the police said.

