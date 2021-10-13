IPL scoreboard: DC vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings: Shubman Gill c Pant b Avesh Khan 46 Venkatesh Iyer c (sub) Steven Smith b Rabada 55 Nitish Rana c Hetmyer b Nortje 13 Rahul Tripathi not out 12 Dinesh Karthik b Rabada 0 Eoin Morgan b Nortje 0 Shakib Al Hasan lbw b Ashwin 0 Sunil Narine c Axar b Ashwin 0 Lockie Ferguson not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-9) 10 Total: (7 wkts, 19.5 Overs) 136 Fall of Wickets: 96-1, 123-2, 125-3, 126-4, 129-5, 130-6, 130-7.

Bowler: Anrich Nortje 4-0-31-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 3.5-0-27-2, Avesh Khan 4-0-22-1, Axar Patel 4-0-32-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-23-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)