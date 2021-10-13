Left Menu

G20 finance chiefs back tax deal, pledge continued fiscal support -communique draft

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 23:36 IST
Finance leaders from the G20 major economies on Wednesday endorsed a global deal to revamp corporate taxation and pledged to avoid premature withdrawal of fiscal support while keeping a close eye on inflationary pressures, according to a final draft communique seen by Reuters.

The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors also called on the International Monetary Fund to establish a new trust fund to channel a $650 billion issuance of IMF monetary reserves to a broader range of vulnerable countries.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

