G20 finance chiefs back tax deal, pledge continued fiscal support -communique draft

Finance leaders from the G20 major economies on Wednesday endorsed a global deal to revamp corporate taxation and pledged to avoid premature withdrawal of fiscal support while keeping a close eye on inflationary pressures, according to a final draft communique seen by Reuters.

The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors also called on the International Monetary Fund to establish a new trust fund to channel a $650 billion issuance of IMF monetary reserves to a broader range of vulnerable countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)