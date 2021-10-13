Left Menu

Maha: Congress corporator in Bhiwandi held for accepting Rs 50 lakh bribe

A co-opted corporator of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation BNCMC in Thane district of Maharashtra was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from an owner of a vegetable market, the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said.

A co-opted corporator of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from an owner of a vegetable market, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. Corporator Siddheshwar Moglappa Kamurti, 62, a Congress member, had demanded Rs 2 crore bribe from the complainant, it said in a release. The action was taken by the Thane unit of the ACB. ''The complainant owns a vegetable market in Bhiwandi town. The market houses around 100 shops. The accused complained to the municipal corporation that these shopping units were unauthorised and urged the civic body to raze these structures. Thereafter, the accused made a demand of Rs 2 crore from the complainant to stop the action against him. However, the complainant approached the ACB,'' it said. During the verification by the ACB, it came to light that that the corporator had brought down the demand to Rs 50 lakh after negotiations. The anti-graft agency laid a trap at the office of the accused and nabbed him while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, it said. An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the arrested corporator, it said.

© Copyright 2021