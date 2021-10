Body of missing 9-year-old Delhi boy found stuffed in plastic bag

The body of a nine-year-old boy who went missing from his home two days back was recovered stuffed inside a plastic bag near his locality in Dwarka, police said on Wednesday.

The boy, whose family lives in Uttam Nagar, went missing from his house on Monday after which his parents approached the police, they said.

Based on his parents’ complaint, a case of kidnapping was registered. Police said that on Wednesday afternoon, his body with injury marks on his neck and other parts was recovered from inside another house in his neigbhourhood, police said.

A few people have been detained and are being questioned in connection with the incident, police said. A murder case has been registered and the body was sent for an autopsy, said a senior police officer.

The spot from where the body was recovered was also inspected by the crime team and CCTV cameras installed in and around the area are being scanned to identify the culprits and establish the sequence of events, the officer said.

Prima facie, it appears that the boy was strangulated to death after which his body was dumped in a plastic bag inside the house, he said.

All angles are being probed but the motive behind the murder is not clear yet, police said.

