Man kills several people in Norway in bow and arrow attacks, police say

Several people were killed and others injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks in the Norwegian town of Kogsberg on Wednesday, local police said. "The man has been apprehended ... from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone," police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 00:27 IST
Several people were killed and others injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks in the Norwegian town of Kogsberg on Wednesday, local police said.

"The man has been apprehended ... from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone," police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters. "Several people have been injured and several are dead," Aas said. He declined to comment on the number of casualties.

