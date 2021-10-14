Man kills several people in Norway in bow and arrow attacks, police say
Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 00:44 IST
Several people were killed and others injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said.
The suspect has been apprehended, a police spokesperson said.
