Assailant kills several people with bow and arrows in Norway

Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this, Oeying Aas said.Police were alerted to the attack around 630 p.m. The community is 66 kilometers 41 miles southwest of Oslo.According to police, the suspect walked around the city shooting at people with arrows.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 14-10-2021 02:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 02:07 IST
Assailant kills several people with bow and arrows in Norway
  • Country:
  • Sweden

A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and wounded others Wednesday near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before he was arrested, authorities said.

The police chief in the town of Kongsberg announced the deaths at a news conference.

“The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this,” Oeying Aas said.

Police were alerted to the attack around 6:30 p.m. The community is 66 kilometers (41 miles) southwest of Oslo.

According to police, the suspect walked around the city shooting at people with arrows. An investigation is underway. AP RAX RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

