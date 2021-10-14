U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot subpoenas former Justice official
The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Wednesday it had issued a subpoena seeking testimony and records from former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark.
