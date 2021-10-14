Left Menu

U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot subpoenas former Justice official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2021 02:39 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Wednesday it had issued a subpoena seeking testimony and records from former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark.

