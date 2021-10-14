Five killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attacks, police say

Five people were killed and two were injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, police said.

"The man used a bow and arrow ... for some of the attacks," police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters. The police were investigating whether other weapons had also been used, he said.

