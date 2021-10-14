Left Menu

USIBC meets FM Sitharaman; praises India's reform trajectory

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2021 07:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 07:13 IST
Members of the influential US India Business Council in their meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday praised India’s reform trajectory and exuded confidence in the growing Indian economy.

“We praised her reform trajectory and discussed new opportunities to strengthen commercial ties between the US and India,” USIBC said after they along with CII hosted the visiting finance minister for an interactive session.

Business leaders thanked the minister in laying down the vision for future growth and congratulated the Indian Government in steering the economy during the COVID19 pandemic, the Finance Ministry said.

Participating business leaders also expressed keen interest in scaling up their investments in India, it said.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting were Milind Pant, Amway CEO; Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics; Octavio Simoes, president and CEO of Tellurian; Chris Ripley, president and CEO of Sinclair Broadcasting Group and S V Anchan chairman of Safesea Group.

The meeting was attended by CEOs and business leaders from insurance, private equity, technology, energy and pharma sectors amongst others.

India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, also addressed the meeting that was presided over by USIBC president Nisha Desai Biswal.

