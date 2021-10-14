Left Menu

Delhi Police increases security including anti-terrorist measures in view of festive season

In view of the festive season, Delhi Police has intensified security including the anti-terrorist measures at Central Delhi and the Connaught Place area of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 09:09 IST
Delhi Police increases security including anti-terrorist measures in view of festive season
Visual of police officials at Centra Delhi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the festive season, Delhi Police has intensified security including the anti-terrorist measures at Central Delhi and the Connaught Place area of the national capital. "In view of the festive season, we've intensified anti-terrorist measures," said Deepak Yadav, Delhi Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.

The police are also checking markets, servant-tenant verification, second-hand car dealers verification, also being done by the police, added the DCP. "A regular security audit is conducted in the New Delhi district," as per the DCP.

The DCP further appealed to the people to coordinate the security check. The move comes after the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday held a meeting with top officials here and discussed anti-terror measures in the wake of input of a terrorist attack in the national capital during the festive season.

In the meeting, Asthana gave directions to launch a campaign for the verification of tenants and workers. With a focus on community policing, the police will also hold meetings with Resident Welfare Associations, Aman committees, and coordinate with the "eyes and ears scheme" stakeholders like street hawkers and watchmen.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Police Special Cell foiled a big terror plan with the arrest of a Pakistani national from Laxmi Nagar and seized an AK-47 rifle from his possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021