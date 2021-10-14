Left Menu

South Korea has 100th day of 1,000-plus cases

South Korea has reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections for the 100th consecutive day as a delta-driven outbreak continues to spread in the greater capital area. Health officials say 1,580 of the 1,940 new cases reported Thursday are in the Seoul metropolitan region.The capital area has been under South Koreas toughest social distancing measures short of a lockdown since July.

The capital area has been under South Korea's toughest social distancing measures short of a lockdown since July. Private social gatherings of three or more people are banned after 6 p.m. unless all participants are fully vaccinated.

The capital area has been under South Korea's toughest social distancing measures short of a lockdown since July. Private social gatherings of three or more people are banned after 6 p.m. unless all participants are fully vaccinated.

Officials say people's frustration with social distancing is becoming an increasing challenge and hope the improving vaccination rate will allow more flexible measures soon.

As of Thursday morning, around 61% in the population of more than 51 million were fully vaccinated.

