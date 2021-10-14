Report: Fire kills 9 people, injures 44 in southern Taiwan
PTI | Taipei | Updated: 14-10-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 09:35 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
A fire engulfed a 13-story building overnight in southern Taiwan, killing nine people and injuring 44, the island's semi-official Central News Agency reported Thursday.
The building caught on fire around 3 a.m., fire department officials in the city of Kaohsiung said in a statement. Firefighters were conducting search and rescue efforts Thursday morning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- Central News Agency
- Kaohsiung
Advertisement