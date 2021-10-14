AUKUS deal to ensure peace and security in Indo-Pacific, says U.S. admiral
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 14-10-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 09:42 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
A defense pact between Australia, the United States and Britain will ensure peace, security and stability in the region, the commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command said on Thursday.
All nations understand the importance of this region to the global economy, Admiral John Aquilino told a joint news conference with the Philippines military.
