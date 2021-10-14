Left Menu

Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election

14-10-2021
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the lower house of parliament Thursday, paving the way for October 31 national elections.

Kishida says he is seeking the public's mandate for his policies after being elected by parliament as prime minister only 10 days ago to replace Yoshihide Suga.

Tadamori Oshima, the speaker of the house, announced the dissolution of the more powerful of the two parliamentary chambers at a plenary session.

The last lower house election was held in 2017 under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

