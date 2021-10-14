ASEAN to meet discuss possible exclusion of Myanmar leader from summit - sources
Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will meet on Friday to discuss an upcoming regional leaders' summit, during which the possible exclusion of Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will be discussed, according to sources with knowledge of the meeting.
The meeting will be held virtually on Friday and hosted by ASEAN chair Brunei, said the sources based in ASEAN member countries, which included a diplomat and a government official.
